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Netflix’s ‘Heartland’ Cast And Character Guide
By Ruchika Bhat,13 days ago
The 2026 Jessica Chastain film Heartland may not be everyone’s cuppa joe, but it’s certainly a good character study of a woman who is struggling to deal with many things in life. The film follows Misty, an isolated woman who has to make a return to Nashville, where she became a superstar back in the day, and has since been forgotten. Why does she have to do this, though? Well, she’s just found out that her niece is missing, and she’s the only one who can manage to get to the truth of it all. The film’s main focus is Chastain’s Misty, but the rest of the cast lends a good helping hand to her. With that said, let’s jump into the cast and character guide of Heartland.