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Netflix’s ‘Murder in Galicia’ Cast and Character Guide
By Sourya Sur Roy,13 days ago
Spanish crime drama series Murder in Galicia has a comparatively small set of characters, but adequate enough to present a slightly fictionalized version of a real horrifying incident that took place in the small neighborhood of Pazos in Galicia. The 3 episode series follows a police investigation into a strange incident where an old woman is attacked inside her house, seemingly by a group of robbers who had broken in. A documentary film on the real case, titled Unprotected: Murder in Galicia, is also available to watch on Netflix. Here’s a list of the central characters and the actors who play the roles in Murder in Galicia.