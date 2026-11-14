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Cowboy Mouth Bring Some Rock ‘n Roll Fun To The Move In Greensboro, North Carolina
13 days ago
I will have to admit that this was our very first time visiting The Move located in Greensboro, North Carolina but it won’t be our last. We were invited to cover Cowboy Mouth at there on 11/7. You may be saying to yourself, “you mean the same Cowboy Mouth that did “Jenny Says” back in the early 90s?” Yes, you are correct! The band has kept active throughout the years touring and recording, so catch yourself up to speed. You’ve been missing out on some great stuff. The band released a cover song album in 2025 called Cover Yo’ Azz! Most recently, the band has been releasing a new song on the last Friday of each mouth. You can find the song on all platforms. As for the show we were at, the venue was small, but packed full of fans. It was a non-stop party from beginning to end. “Everybody Loves Jill,” their cover of The Who’s “The Real Me” and, “of course, “Jenny Says” were all included. I’m Music Magazine Photographer Don Lefler was there and maneuvering himself throughout the rowdy, partying crowd to bring you back these pix of the guys in action!