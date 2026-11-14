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Column: LSU football’s pregame spotlight is a double-edged sword that should be handled with care
By Brooke Benedict,13 days ago
When LSU football head coach Lane Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, he brought a whole bunch of coaches, talented players, excitement and, of course, controversy. As the SEC program switch drama boiled down, the Tigers were looking forward to lifting the curtain to a brand new program under the established coach.