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Albright to eliminate 20 programs and about a third of its faculty amid low enrollment, strained finances
By Amanda Fries,13 days ago
READING — Albright College is eliminating 20 academic programs and 17 faculty positions as it continues to grapple with dwindling enrollment, financial challenges, and new federal policies for student loan funding. Students and faculty at the private liberal arts school expected the Board of Trustees to make a final...