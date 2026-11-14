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These Villas Were Designed To Put The Pool At Eye Level From The Sofa
By Erin Miller,13 days ago
At Venaso Villas in Tabanan, Bali, Unreal Studio Bali has designed three pool villas where an unusual change in floor level makes the swimming pool part of the living room experience. Each living room sits below the surrounding garden, allowing someone relaxing on the sofa to see the pool’s waterline at eye level. It’s one of several architectural decisions that make these whitewashed villas more interesting than their appearance first suggests.