undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Research Explores Medical Devices That Adapt to Each Patient
By Alex Dunbar,10 days ago
Alex K. Jones, chair of the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science in the College of Engineering and Computer Science (ECS) and the Klaus Schroder endowed professor of engineering, is a principal investigator on a $1 million National Science Foundation (NSF) research project to develop implantable medical devices that learn from a patient’s body and adapt automatically.