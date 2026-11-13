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Fayetteville State Women's Basketball Opens Regular Season Against Shippensburg in CIAA/PSAC Challenge
7 days ago
Matchup: Fayetteville State Broncos vs. Shippensburg Raiders. Location: Shippensburg, Pa. Link to Broadcast, Live Stats: fsubroncos.com/gameday. After an encouraging exhibition performance against Division I opponent North Carolina Central, Fayetteville State officially opens the 2026-27 season Friday evening against Shippensburg in the CIAA/PSAC Challenge. The contest marks the first official game of the season for both programs.
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