undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
10 expert tips for talking to someone with dementia
By Merritt Whitley,13 days ago
How to Talk to Someone With Dementia: 10 Expert Alzheimer’s Communication Strategies. It can be painful to witness the deterioration of a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or any other type of dementia. Learn how to talk to someone with dementia and how dementia affects communication skills. These 10 expert tips can help you become more comfortable talking with your loved one who has memory loss.