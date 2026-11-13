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Nationwide Halt Of Air Travel Strands Texas Longhorns Ahead Of Their Game Vs. LSU At Tiger Stadium Saturday
By Tiger Rag News Services,11 days ago
The Texas Longhorns football team may have to consider the six-hour-plus bus ride from Austin, Texas, to Baton Rouge tonight or early Saturday to get to their game against LSU scheduled for 6:30 on ABC in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night. No. 6 Texas (7-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) was boarded...