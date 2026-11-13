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Three-Peat Complete: Lady No. 6 Bisons stun No. 1 FGCU 1-0 to claim 2026 ASUN Women’s Soccer Championship
11 days ago
Behind a decisive second-half strike from freshman forward Haylee Dean and a nine-save shutout performance from junior goalkeeper Sundell “Sunnie” Woodard, the Lipscomb women’s soccer team defeated Florida Gulf Coast University 1-0 on Friday afternoon at Pickering Field at the FGCU Soccer Complex to capture the 2026 ASUN Championship Final and secure a historic program three-peat.
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