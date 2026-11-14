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Merab Dvalishvili doesn’t want to press charges against Usman Nurmagomedov, wants to help him get out of prison
By Jed Meshew,13 days ago
Merab Dvalishvili doesn’t want to make life harder on Usman Nurmagomedov. On Wednesday, Nurmagomedov and a group of his associates attacked Dvalishvili and his friend Saba Lazishvili in the Yas Hotel lobby in Abu Dhabi ahead of RAF Abu Dhabi. The brawl resulted in 10 arrests, including Dvalishvili and Lazishvili, Nurmagomedov and the other five assailants, plus the two men who recorded the incident.