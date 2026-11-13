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Mayor honors LPHS DECA Club
By Times-Herald Newspapers,9 days ago
LINCOLN PARK – Mayor Maureen Tobin honored members of the Lincoln Park High School DECA Club Nov. 9 during the city council meeting by declaring November as DECA month. DECA, which originally stood for the Distributed Education Clubs of America, is a global high school and college student organization that prepares young people to become entrepreneurs and leaders in marketing, finance, hospitality and management, while integrating community and service work into its mission as well.