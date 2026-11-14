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Every Day Until the End of November: Twitch Will Give Viewers GTA 6 in Its Top Edition
By Aleksandr Manin,13 days ago
At the TwitchCon San Diego opening ceremony, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy announced that the platform will give viewers daily codes for Grand Theft Auto 6 Ultimate Edition. The giveaway starts on November 19, the day the game launches, and runs through the end of the month. According to Clancy, it’s Twitch’s way of thanking its audience, so it’s worth tuning in to streams more often during those days.