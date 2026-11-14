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Paid for a Hero, Got a Nerf: Genshin Impact Fans Demand Refunds for Retroactive Weakening of a New Character
By Aleksandr Manin,13 days ago
Chinese Genshin Impact fans have turned on HoYoverse over a "bug fix" for Mita. In the list of fixes for update 7.3, which comes out on December 16, the studio stated that if the character performs several special charged attacks in a row, she can hit enemies behind her when the attack direction adjusts automatically. This behavior was called a bug and the studio promised to fix it.