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Rain spreads across Utah overnight as snow levels drop in the mountains Saturday
By Sterling Poulson, KUTV,13 days ago
High pressure is weakening across Utah tonight, allowing the inversion to break and valley haze to clear. Moisture will increase from the south, bringing rain overnight and into Saturday. Snow levels will remain fairly high tonight but gradually lower Saturday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the...
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