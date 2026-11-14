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Stanford Research Open-Sources Memorilla, a Latent Memory Module for Frozen LLMs
By Asif Razzaq,12 days ago
Stanford researchers have released Memorilla, an open-source memory system for LLMs. The Memorilla memory system reads a whole document collection and hands a frozen LLM just 16 memory tokens. On FactKG, a frozen Qwen3-8B scored 84.33% with Memorilla, against 80.43% with every document in context. It did that with 108x fewer document tokens. Code, training recipes and checkpoints are public under Apache 2.0. You can check the deployment options and specs here through our GPULeaderboard.com chrome extension.