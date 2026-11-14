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Ole Miss at Oklahoma football game rescheduled due to FAA Ground Stop
By Kevin Kelley,12 days ago
The Ole Miss Rebels at Oklahoma Sooners football game that was set for Saturday has been rescheduled, according to an announcement from the SEC late Friday night. Oklahoma was previously scheduled to host Ole Miss at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, November 14. However, the game was rescheduled due to travel issues caused by the FAA Ground Stop on Friday.