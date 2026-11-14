The formation of large mountain chains may have been critical for complex life to evolve. Image credit: Daniel Prudek/shutterstock.com

Earth had two particularly major periods of mountain building, and curiously each of these coincided with an uptick in biological diversity.

Some researchers think this isn't a coincidence, and that it might actually have been these mountain surges that made it possible for life to go from single-celled organisms to the staggering complexity of life that includes us.

Although vast amounts of effort have gone into working out how life started, some scientists argue this isn’t the most important question.

Given how soon the first cells appeared after the Earth cooled to the point where life could exist, it seems possible this wasn’t such an unlikely event and might be common in the universe.

On the other hand, it took around three billion years for those early single-celled organisms to start forming multicellular life, at least in the form of something more advanced than stromatolite colonies.

Maybe, then, the hard step on the path to us was not the formation of life itself, but achieving complexity. If so, Dr Matthijs Smit of the University of British Columbia thinks the explanation may lie far below our feet.

The higher mountains rise, the faster they erode, and that erosion sends a pulse of nutrients into the oceans. That, however, raises the question of why mountain-building has not been an even process throughout Earth’s history.

Changes that occurred deep in the Earth ultimately gave rise to much taller mountains over time, which may have made our planet habitable by providing the nutrients needed for life to form and flourish,” Smit said in a statement.

“Nutrients such as phosphorous are essential ingredients for life on our planet, but prior to three billion years ago, these elements were locked in the Earth’s crust and the oceans were quite nutrient-starved. All this changed when tall mountains started to develop.”

Legacy of giants

Although mountains erode fast enough that their modern height says little about their past, metamorphic rocks tell a story of the conditions of their formation.

This includes how high the mountains above the forming rock must have been to create the pressure needed to make certain minerals.

Some mountains sit atop mantle plumes, like Hawaii’s Mauna Kea, but most formed when tectonic plates ran up against each other, like the Himalayas, or when one plate rode over the other, like the Andes and Rocky Mountains.

Plate tectonics have been around a long time – although how long is still debated– but Smit and colleagues claim that in the early years of our planet the mountains they raised were what we might consider hills.

Ancient mountain belts, such as they were, sat on bits of crust the authors estimate to have been around 30 km (18 miles) thick.

Around 2.2 billion years ago mountain-forming became a more serious business, with the tallest ranges a little lower than the Alps are today. The crust at this time reached 60 kms (36 miles) thick in places.

Then around 700 million years ago, mountains started to reach their modern heights.

Since then, several ranges comparable to the Himalayas have risen and eroded, something unthinkable previously. Crust in the right places could be more than 80 km (48 miles) thick, as it is under the Himalayas today.

Links to life

The authors suggest that the timing of both periods of increased growth coincides with significant points in Earth’s history.

“The first growth spurt may have led to the emergence of land on a large scale for the first time, while the second growth spurt thrust mountain ranges to enormous heights,” said Dr Douwe van Hinsbergen of Utrecht University.

“Given such profound effects, mountains may well have played a far greater role in the creation of a habitable planet than previously assumed.”

The erosion of mountains is a major source of minerals and nutrients needed for complex life to thrive Image credit: AdilShafiq2542/shutterstock.com

Notably, each increase in crust thickness approximately aligns with the timing of a great oxidation event, when the chemistry of the atmosphere and oceans changed significantly and helped the evolution of oxygen-breathing life forms.

In an accompanying explainer, Smit added: “The more nutrients that are transported to the ocean, the more biomass you create there, the more biodiversity you create at the same time, so these things are pretty strongly related.”

We suspect that these increases are ultimately linked to the cooling of our planet,” Smit explains.

“As a result, the process that makes mountains changed, allowing mountains to grow taller.”

The cooling that Smit refers to is not atmospheric temperatures, but of the mantle, which is slowly losing heat as the radioactivity declines within the core.

Even a small drop in temperatures makes the mantle more rigid, and therefore able to support a thicker crust. However, the loss of heat has presumably been relatively even, while the consequences came in fits and starts.

It’s likely not a coincidence that life on Earth developed and diversified approximately during the same period that the two growth spurts occurred,” said Dr. Ellen Kooijman of the Swedish Museum of Natural History.

“It’s exciting to think that mountain belts were once non-existent and that their development over the past three billion years may have driven the environmental and biological change that shaped our planet.”

The study is open access in Science Advances.