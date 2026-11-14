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Heritage Syrup Festival this weekend in Rusk County
By Bethany Nolan, KTBS Contributor,13 days ago
HENDERSON, Texas - In Henderson, syrup is a good reason to get the whole town together. Today the city is hosting its annual Heritage Syrup Festival. Michelle Cooper, the Director of the Rusk County Depot Museum, says the festival started as an old-fashioned syrup demonstration in 1987. It has since expanded to an event that not only focuses on syrup, but also on the local art scene.
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