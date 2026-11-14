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Reddit Tests Reddit Reviews, AI-Powered Review Pages Built From Product Conversations
By Lindsey Gamble,13 days ago
Reddit has started testing Reddit Reviews, an AI-powered experience that turns existing product conversations across the platform into dedicated review pages. Each page includes a summary of what people are saying, a visual breakdown of positive, mixed, and negative conversations, and common likes and dislikes. Reviews may also feature product images, prices, and purchase links.