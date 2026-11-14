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'A sad moment' - Bernardo Silva opens up on stepping into Cristiano Ronaldo's shoes as Portugal captain
By Donny Afroni,13 days ago
The transition of leadership in the Portuguese national team has officially begun, with Silva taking the armband following the international retirement of Ronaldo. Reflecting on the monumental change, the Real Nadrid star admitted that seeing the legendary forward move on is difficult for everyone involved given his two-decade stint at the helm.