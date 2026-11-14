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Pioneers Fall to Loras in Opening Game of Bethel Invitational
12 days ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Carroll University men's basketball team (0-2) saw a strong first-half performance erased by a second-half surge from Loras College on Friday evening, falling to the Duhawks 80-74 in the opening game of the Bethel Invitational. Carroll led by as many as 15 points before Loras rallied with 50 second-half points to secure the six-point victory.