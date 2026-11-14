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Thibaut Courtois targeting SHOCK takeover of Italian club as Real Madrid star expands business empire
By Yosua Arya,13 days ago
Courtois could soon become the owner of an Italian football team. His investment fund, NXTPLAY Capital, has officially made an offer to purchase Serie C side Reggiana. According to multiple reports in Italy, including Sky Sport Italia and La Gazzetta dello Sport, the fund has presented a formal proposal. Their ambitious aim is to acquire 100 per cent of the club's shares and assume complete control.