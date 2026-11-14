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Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Saturday, November 14, 2026
By Nor,13 days ago
The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, November 14, 2026, with a high near 53 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a Freeze Warning that is in effect for parts of west and north Georgia through 9 a.m this morning where sub-freezing temperatures are likely. A Frost Advisory is also in effect for the remainder of the area where temperatures in the mid 30s are expected. Please take steps to protect sensitive vegetation.