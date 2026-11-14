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KMAland Sports Schedule (11/14): State football semifinals in Iowa, state soccer quarterfinals in Missouri
By Derek Martin,13 days ago
(KMAland) -- The state football semifinals continue in Cedar Falls, and the Missouri state boys soccer quarterfinals hit the pitch on Saturday’s schedule. Check out the complete slate below. KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE. Iowa State Semifinals (at Cedar Falls) Class 2A: Spirit Lake vs. Alburnett, 10:00 AM. Class 2A: Roland-Story...
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