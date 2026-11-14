undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Congress Should Act Quickly on Energy Permitting Reform
13 days ago
As America continues to innovate and create, energy demands will continue to increase. The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts electricity consumption to increase by 1% in 2026 and 3% in 2027, marking the strongest four-year period of electricity demand growth since 2000. Unfortunately, the permitting process for building new energy infrastructure is complex, tiresome, and incredibly expensive for investors.