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Jane Street Nearly Doubled Its Bitcoin ETF Book In Q3: What The Filing Really Shows
By Michael B,13 days ago
One of Wall Street’s biggest trading firms just showed its Bitcoin hand. But reading it correctly takes more than a glance at the headline numbers. Jane Street’s latest Form 13F, filed with the SEC on Nov. 12, shows its combined stake in three major spot Bitcoin ETFs rose from about $926 million at the end of June to $1.79 billion by Sept. 30, according to sources.