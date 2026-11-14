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FAA ground stop live updates: 'Zero evidence of anything nefarious,' FAA head says
By Follow ABC News on Google,13 days ago
The administrator said the ground stop was the result of equipment failure. The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a rare nationwide ground stop for all airports Friday -- a more than four-hour disruption that snarled travel from coast to coast with canceled flights and stranded passengers. At a White House news...