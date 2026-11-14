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Maxman’s Top 12: Missouri Week
By Max Champion,13 days ago
1. Georgia – The Dawgs made a major statement, dominating Ole Miss 42-7 on the road to improve to 8-1 overall and 6-1 in SEC play. Gunner Stockton threw for 186 yards and four touchdowns, including three to Talyn Taylor, who had 140 receiving yards. Nate Frazier added 107 rushing yards as Georgia totaled 481 yards. The Bulldogs return to Sanford Stadium to host Missouri, looking to extend their winning streak and strengthen their College Football Playoff position.