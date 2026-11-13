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NY troopers issue nearly 7,800 tickets in Halloween crackdown
By Anthony Wright, Coastal TV News,10 days ago
New York State Police say they issued nearly 7,800 tickets during a statewide Halloween traffic safety initiative, with more than 240 DWI arrests. The enforcement period ran October 30 through November 1. Troopers used sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols while targeting impaired, distracted and aggressive drivers. In the Southern...
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