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Ross Co. Sheriff Crime Log – November 13, 2026
By The Guardian,13 days ago
The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to 12 incidents on November 13, 2026, ranging from welfare checks and juvenile complaints to criminal trespass, drug and weapon possession, and warrant service. Notable calls included a multi-county pursuit that ended in an arrest after a deputy assisted Greenfield Police Department with a warrant service, a K9 open-air sniff on Three Locks Road that led to the seizure of suspected narcotics and a handgun, and a possible domestic dispute on Sulphur Lick Road in which a male reportedly threatened to return with a firearm.