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Monticello man charged in attempted rape case involving 4-year-old
By Anthony Wright, Coastal TV News,10 days ago
A Monticello man is facing multiple attempted rape charges following an investigation into alleged sexual conduct involving a 4-year-old girl in 2015. New York State Police arrested 27-year-old Byron L. Sandoval, Jr. on November 11. Investigators say the alleged conduct occurred in the spring of 2015. Sandoval is charged with...
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