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Interview with Benny Reed, William Sean Tillman, Harrell Fletcher and Laura Glazer of Some People Press
7 days ago
This week on Prison Pipeline, we're talking with authors and publishers from Some People Press, an independent publishing project dedicated to bringing the voices and life experiences of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people to a wider audience. Founded by Harold Fletcher and Laura Glazer, Some People Press grew out of...