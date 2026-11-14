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Encrypted Access Control Credentials: TELECO Urges Businesses to Retire Cloneable Proximity Cards
13 days ago
TELECO, Inc. is urging businesses to replace cloneable 125 kHz proximity cards with encrypted access control credentials. The Greenville, S.C. technology provider outlines a phased upgrade path, including credential audits, mobile credentials, and video-linked entry records, using Paxton Net2 and Paxton10 systems. GREENVILLE, S.C. - November 14, 2026 - TELECO,...