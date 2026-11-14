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RECAP: Women’s Basketball finishes strong in season-opening win over Fayetteville State, 63-60
12 days ago
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. – The Shippensburg University women's basketball team came through down the stretch to defeat Fayetteville State in its season opener to conclude day one of the 2026 Conference Challenge (PSAC vs. CIAA) Friday evening at Heiges Field House, 63-60. Shippensburg (1-0) scored 22 points in the final 15 minutes to stave off Fayetteville State (0-1), an NCAA Tournament qualifier a season ago.