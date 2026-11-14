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RECAP: No. 2 Field Hockey bests No. 5 IUP in penalty shootout, 1-0, advances to PSAC Championship
12 days ago
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. – The No. 2 Shippensburg University field hockey team triumphed in a pressure-packed penalty shootout to defeat No. 5 IUP in a thrilling Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) semifinal Friday afternoon at cold and windy Robb Sports Complex, 1-0. Shippensburg (15-2) had the overwhelming majority of the opportunities in regulation and in overtime, resulting in 14 saves for IUP (13-6) goaltender Celeste Pagliaroli. SU goalie Grace Meinke stood tall during the penalty shootout, however, stopping four of five IUP attempts in a virtuoso performance that propelled the Raiders to the conference final.