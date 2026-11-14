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Emerald Williams Selected to Super Lawyers Rising Stars 2022-2026
13 days ago
BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 14, 2026 / PRZen / Emerald Williams Selected to Super Lawyers Rising Stars 2022-2026. Emerald Williams, founding and managing partner of Williams & Varsegi, LLC, has been selected to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list in Family Law every year from 2022 through 2026. The recognition places her among the up-and-coming attorneys in Florida whose work stands out to their peers, and five consecutive selections reflect the steady reputation she has built representing families across South Florida.