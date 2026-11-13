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Reaching Out — Marc Dorian’s New Lyric Book, “You’re Not Alone,” Explores the Power of Human Connection and Kindness
By Lori Stratton,5 days ago
Marc Dorian believes in the power of human connection and kindness. The Metro Detroit singer-songwriter and pianist shares that universal message in his new lyric book, You’re Not Alone. “If it makes people think a little bit about showing some kindness or reaching out to someone, then it’s done...