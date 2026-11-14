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The Naptime Prep Club Launches to Bring Simple, Nourishing Meal Solutions to Busy Parents
13 days ago
Sydney, Australia - 14 November, 2026 - The Naptime Prep Club has officially launched its digital platform, offering a practical collection of simple, nourishing meal ideas for parents. Founded by recipe developer and mum Holly O'Dea, the website is built to reduce the daily stress of feeding growing children and managing household meal preparation.