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Don’t expect quick resolution to Mississippi’s deadlocked Senate race, officials say
By Chris F. Weber,13 days ago
In a quiet clerk’s office in Jackson, workers still sort envelopes that arrived after most voters had already gone home. Officials say the Mississippi Senate race will not be called in a hurry, even as both campaigns press for clarity. Cindy Hyde Smith, the Republican incumbent, and Scott Colom, the Democratic challenger, remain separated by a margin thin enough that late ballots could still matter. County boards are reviewing absentee and affidavit ballots under rules that prize accuracy over speed. For voters who expected a winner by breakfast, the wait feels unfamiliar. For the people charged with certifying the result, it is simply the job the statute describes.
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