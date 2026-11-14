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Why it’s still too early to call the US Senate race in Mississippi
By Chris F. Weber,13 days ago
On a warm night along the Pearl River, living room televisions stayed bright long after the usual bedtime. County workers kept feeding stacks of paper into machines while anchors repeated the same careful sentence. The Mississippi Senate race had not produced a winner, and anyone promising otherwise was guessing. In a state where politics often arrives with church suppers, Friday night football, and a deep memory of close fights, patience is not a slogan. It is the only honest way to read an unfinished count.