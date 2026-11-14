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San Francisco Centre mall could be demolished for new development
By Chris F. Weber,13 days ago
The escalators at San Francisco Centre still catch the light under a broad skylight, but the shops they once fed are dark. On a weekday afternoon the floors carry more echo than footsteps, and people headed for the Powell Street station rarely pause at the doors. Into that quiet, talk of SF Centre demolition has moved from rumor to a serious option on a developer’s desk, a possibility that would erase one of downtown’s most familiar interiors in favor of something the city has not yet seen.
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