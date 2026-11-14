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Comeback Attempt Falls Short as Women’s Basketball Drops 69-63 Decision to Johnson & Wales
11 days ago
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – MIT came within five points on two occasions during the fourth quarter and four points with 15 seconds left to play, but it could not overcome the deficit as Johnson & Wales University held on a for 69-63 victory in a non-conference women's basketball game on Friday night. Rachael Zacks tallied 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block for the Engineers.