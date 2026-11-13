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Vestar Acquires 20 Acres in Phoenix, Plans 120,000-Square-Foot Grocery-Anchored Center
7 days ago
Phoenix — Vestar has acquired 20 acres from the Arizona State Land Department in Phoenix, with plans to build a more than $50 million retail center. Dubbed Black Mountain Village, the new development will feature approximately 120,000 square feet of retail space that will be anchored by a 65,000-square-foot grocery store alongside a mix of restaurants, shops and service-oriented businesses. Black Mountain Village will also incorporate pedestrian-friendly walkways, shaded outdoor gathering areas and extensive landscaping throughout the project.