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Cooper Commercial Brokers $1.2 Million Sale of Dollar Tree-Anchored Center in Metro Pittsburgh
8 days ago
Allison Park, Pa. — Cooper Commercial Investment Group has brokered the $1.2 million sale of a two-tenant retail center located in Allison Park, approximately 10 miles north of downtown Pittsburgh. Dollar Tree and The Laundry Bin anchor the property, which totals 13,971 square feet. Bob Havasi and Dan Cooper of the Cooper Commercial Investment Group represented the seller, a Florida-based investment group. The buyer was a New York-based investor.