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Soloff Realty Begins Leasing Third Phase of 425,000-Square-Foot Power Center in Pennsylvania
7 days ago
Chester County, Pa. — Soloff Realty & Development has begun leasing its third phase of The Shoppes at Sadsbury, a 425,000-square foot power center located in Sadsbury Township within western Chester County. Plans for Phase III, which comprises the property’s town center, features 67,907 square feet of retail, restaurant and service-oriented space.
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