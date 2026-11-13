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Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $5.5 Million Sale of Convenience Store in Southern Pennsylvania
8 days ago
Greencastle, Pa. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $5.5 million sale of a newly developed convenience store and gas station in Greencastle, located near the Pennsylvania-Maryland border. Situated at 785 Buchanan Trail East, the 6,046-square-foot property is occupied by Wawa. The property features 16 gas pumps and ample parking. Scott Woodard, Derrick Dougherty and Jacob Haslach of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Craig Dunkle of Horvath & Tremblay procured the Pennsylvania-based buyer.
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