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Baptista tabbed First-Team Academic All-RMAC; five Skyhawks named to academic honor roll
By Hayden Mangan, Assistant AD-CommunicationsFan Engagement,8 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Fort Lewis College men's soccer player Raul Baptista Filipe has been named to the 2026 Academic All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference First Team, highlighting a group of six Skyhawks who earned conference academic honors, the league announced on Friday. Baptista Filipe, a 2025 College Sports Communicators...