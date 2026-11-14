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Men's Basketball Drops Tight Match Up Against Saint Michael's
11 days ago
AMHERST, N.Y. -- For the second straight game, the Daemen University men's basketball team played a rematch of the 2026 NCAA Div. II East Region Tournament, and for the second straight game, the Wildcats came out on the losing end, tonight dropping their home opener of the East Region Challenge in a 63-62 heartbreaker to Saint Michael's. The Wildcats committed nine turnovers and turned 15 Saint Michael's turnovers into 14 points. Daemen starts 0-2 for the first time since the 2020-21 COVID season and snaps an 18-game win streak in the East Region Challenge, falling in their home tournament for the first time since 2015.